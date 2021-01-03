Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $117.09. 61,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.