Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.86 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,259.07 or 1.01099240 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008253 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00450898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00150506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

