Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.61.

AC opened at C$22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.44.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

