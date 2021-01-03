Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of AKRO opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

