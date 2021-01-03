Alchemy Pay Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $645,702.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00182756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 144.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

