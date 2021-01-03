Algorand Price Reaches $0.41 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $492.34 million and approximately $278.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,197,208,048 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

