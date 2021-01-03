Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $241.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.90 million and the lowest is $221.30 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $461.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $984.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $964.80 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $189.24. The stock had a trading volume of 161,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $190.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.70.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

