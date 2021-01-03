AllSafe Market Cap Tops $391,606.83 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $391,606.83 and approximately $532.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 128.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002382 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

