Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) Insider Sells $60,424.00 in Stock

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 215,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $60,424.00.

ATAO stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Altair International Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About Altair International

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

