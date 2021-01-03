Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

