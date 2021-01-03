American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce sales of $27.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. American Software reported sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $112.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.99 million to $112.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $122.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 183,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,884. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

