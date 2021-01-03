AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.86. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

