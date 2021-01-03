Amino Network Hits Market Capitalization of $23,109.42 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $23,109.42 and $5,276.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.02028785 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

