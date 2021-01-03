AmsterdamCoin (AMS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $17,195.32 and $17.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

