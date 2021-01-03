AmsterdamCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $16,469.54 and $16.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

