Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.04. Accenture reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.15.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $261.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

