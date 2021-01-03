Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post sales of $5.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $10.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $53.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

AFIB traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $11,030,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates V Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

