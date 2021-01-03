Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.11. CarMax posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarMax by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 205,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

