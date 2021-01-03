Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.48 Million

Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce sales of $204.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $215.76 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $242.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $693.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $886.73 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $909.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

