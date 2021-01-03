Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce sales of $27.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $98.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.25 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBIO. Northland Securities began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 698.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 111,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $167.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.69. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.