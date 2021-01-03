Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.16. 631,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

