Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.34. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $307.22. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

