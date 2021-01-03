Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.75 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $24.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $32.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. 23,214,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,698,072. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,582,000 after acquiring an additional 351,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

