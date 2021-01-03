Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce $6.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $22.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $22.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.35 million, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $33.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSKN shares. ValuEngine raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

SSKN remained flat at $$1.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

