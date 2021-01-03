Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.