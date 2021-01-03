Analysts Set Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Target Price at $18.43

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIFI. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 406,073 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIFI opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.