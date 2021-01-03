Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $115.27

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.08.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

EXR opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 521.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 364,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5,169.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 327,974 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 315,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

