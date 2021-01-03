Analysts Set Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Target Price at $20.30

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 63.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 464,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 93,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3,954.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 90,435 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

