Analysts Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) PT at $26.00

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 78.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.