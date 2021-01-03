Analysts Set Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of PRSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.08. 661,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Perspecta by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 80.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

