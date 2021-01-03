Analysts Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Target Price at $35.06

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 553,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,640. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

