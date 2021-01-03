Analysts Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Price Target at $158.33

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

NYSE:SNA opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,186. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

