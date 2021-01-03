Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of AAUKF stock remained flat at $$33.25 during trading hours on Friday. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

