Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.03 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $57.03 million and $10.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Coinone and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00272515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.63 or 0.02082763 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr's official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, BitMax, Coinsuper, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Coinone, Bgogo, Bithumb, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

