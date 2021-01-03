Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $8.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 17,164,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,917,549. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

