ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $363.80 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $369.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.90 and its 200-day moving average is $320.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

