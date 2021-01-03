Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANFGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.