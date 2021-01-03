Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ:AIRC opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

