apM Coin (APM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $237,781.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.48 million and $237,781.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00250059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.93 or 0.01931486 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

