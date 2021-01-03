Apollo Currency Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $897,186.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $897,186.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016623 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00254431 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.