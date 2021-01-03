Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 321.3% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 285.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Apple by 298.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,906,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,775,000 after buying an additional 1,427,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Apple by 217.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 60,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

