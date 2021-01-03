Applegreen plc (APGN.L) (LON:APGN) Trading 1% Higher

Applegreen plc (APGN.L) (LON:APGN)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73). 3,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

The firm has a market cap of £621.46 million and a PE ratio of 21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 406.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.73.

Applegreen plc (APGN.L) Company Profile (LON:APGN)

Applegreen plc operates motorway service areas, trunk road service areas, and petrol filling stations. It operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. The company operates as a roadside convenience food and beverage retailer that sells fuel, food, and other groceries under its Bakewell and Applegreen brands, as well as other partnered international brands, such as Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Subway, Waitrose, WH Smith, Costa Coffee, Chopstix, 7-Eleven, Pizza Express, Harry Ramsden, and Greggs.

