AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,169 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gold Resource worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GORO. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,204.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 430,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 454.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.91 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

