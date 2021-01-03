AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 1,634,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of FENC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

