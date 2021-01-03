AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,285 Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWH. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

AWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

