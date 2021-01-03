AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,723,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kosmos Energy worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

