AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $151,000 in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

