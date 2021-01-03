AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after buying an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,826,000 after buying an additional 428,853 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 654,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

