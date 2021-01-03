AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,094 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 113,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -814.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

