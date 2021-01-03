AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

